For Sale – Do Muskoka Zip Hoodie Sweatshirt

Do Muskoka Zip Hoodie Sweatshirt

$29 tax included for pick up in Gravenhurst

or $29 tax included plus shipping costs

Product Features

Fruit of the Loom Super Cotton

One Colour – Brown

Sizes L, XL, 2XL, 3XL

Size Recommendation: Due to shrinkage after washing and for those who enjoy a loose fit, it’s recommended to get one size larger.

Very comfortable, Do Muskoka logo on the front chest right side.

Two-ply hood with matching tipped and knotted drawcord and zipper

Double-needle stitched collar, armholes and waistband

1×1 ribbed cuffs and waistband with spandex

Concealed seam on cuffs

Tagless label

Pouch pocket

Reasons To Purchase

Treat yourself or a great gift idea

Brown is warm and surprisingly flattering. It also pairs well with a wide array of colours and lends itself nicely to other trends

Because we are not able to sell at public events like we normally do, people have requested the products be available online.

How to order

Click here to fill out the order form.

Contactless pick up in Gravenhurst or have it shipped

Call 705-706-7411 or e-mail sales@domuskoka.com with questions.

All sales are final, no refunds or exchanges

Quantity of items may change without notice.

