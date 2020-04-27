For Sale – Do Muskoka Zip Hoodie Sweatshirt

Do Muskoka Zip Hoodie Sweatshirt
$29 tax included for pick up in Gravenhurst
or $29 tax included plus shipping costs
Product Features
Fruit of the Loom Super Cotton
One Colour – Brown
Sizes L, XL, 2XL, 3XL
Size Recommendation: Due to shrinkage after washing and for those who enjoy a loose fit, it’s recommended to get one size larger.
Very comfortable, Do Muskoka logo on the front chest right side.
Two-ply hood with matching tipped and knotted drawcord and zipper
Double-needle stitched collar, armholes and waistband
1×1 ribbed cuffs and waistband with spandex
Concealed seam on cuffs
Tagless label
Pouch pocket
Reasons To Purchase
Treat yourself or a great gift idea
Brown is warm and surprisingly flattering. It also pairs well with a wide array of colours and lends itself nicely to other trends
Because we are not able to sell at public events like we normally do, people have requested the products be available online.
How to order
Click here to fill out the order form.
Contactless pick up in Gravenhurst or have it shipped
Call 705-706-7411 or e-mail sales@domuskoka.com with questions.
All sales are final, no refunds or exchanges
Quantity of items may change without notice.
Click Here for other Do Muskoka items