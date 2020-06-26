For Sale – Do Muskoka Long Sleeve Baseball Tee 

Do Muskoka Long Sleeve Baseball Tee
$19 tax included for pick up in Gravenhurst
or $19 tax included plus shipping costs
Product Features
Colour Midnight Navy / Dark Heather Gray
- CVC jersey 3/4 Sleeve
- 60% combed ring-spun cotton/40% poly
- 32 singles, 145 gsm/4.3oz
- Pre-shrunk
- Neckline top stitch matches the sleeve color
- 1×1 baby rib set-in collar
- Raglan sleeves
- Sideseamed
- Retail fit
Adult Unisex Sizes XS, S, M, L, XL
Reasons To Purchase
The Do Muskoka brand has been around for 7 years and we are now offering shipping or you can pick up orders.
Treat yourself or a great gift idea
Because we are not able to sell at public events like we normally do, people have requested the products be available online or for pick up.
How to order
Click here to fill out the order form.
Contactless pick up in Gravenhurst or have it shipped
Call 705-706-7411 or e-mail sales@domuskoka.com with questions.
All sales are final, no refunds or exchanges
Quantity of items may change without notice.
Click Here for other Do Muskoka items such as shirts, bags and hats