For Sale – Do Muskoka Long Sleeve Baseball Tee 

Do Muskoka Long Sleeve Baseball Tee

$19 tax included for pick up in Gravenhurst

or $19 tax included plus shipping costs

Product Features

Colour Midnight Navy / Dark Heather Gray

CVC jersey 3/4 Sleeve

60% combed ring-spun cotton/40% poly

32 singles, 145 gsm/4.3oz

Pre-shrunk

Neckline top stitch matches the sleeve color

1×1 baby rib set-in collar

Raglan sleeves

Sideseamed

Retail fit

Adult Unisex Sizes XS, S, M, L, XL

Reasons To Purchase

The Do Muskoka brand has been around for 7 years and we are now offering shipping or you can pick up orders.

Treat yourself or a great gift idea

Because we are not able to sell at public events like we normally do, people have requested the products be available online or for pick up.

How to order

Click here to fill out the order form.

Contactless pick up in Gravenhurst or have it shipped

Call 705-706-7411 or e-mail sales@domuskoka.com with questions.

All sales are final, no refunds or exchanges

Quantity of items may change without notice.

