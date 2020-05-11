For Sale – Do Muskoka Crew Neck Long Sleeve Shirts

Do Muskoka Crew Neck Long Sleeve Shirts
$19 tax included for pick up in Gravenhurst
or $19 tax included plus shipping costs
Product Features
The Authentic T-shirt Company 100% cotton
Size Recommendation: These sizes are larger than average. Wash in cold water, Some people that normally wear a large wear medium
Very popular item, Very comfortable, Do Muskoka logo on the front.
Green
Green – Unisex sizes XS, S and M
White
White Unisex sizes XS and 4XL
Sport Grey
Sport Grey – Unisex sizes XS, S, and 2XL
Navy
Navy Unisex sizes 3XL, 4XL
Reasons To Purchase
The Do Muskoka brand has been around for 7 years and we are now offering shipping or you can pick up orders.
Treat yourself or a great gift idea
Because we are not able to sell at public events like we normally do, people have requested the products be available online oe for pick up.
How to order
Click here to fill out the order form.
Contactless pick up in Gravenhurst or have it shipped
Call 705-706-7411 or e-mail sales@domuskoka.com with questions.
All sales are final, no refunds or exchanges
Quantity of items may change without notice.
