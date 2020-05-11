For Sale – Do Muskoka Crew Neck Long Sleeve Shirts

Do Muskoka Crew Neck Long Sleeve Shirts

$19 tax included for pick up in Gravenhurst

or $19 tax included plus shipping costs

Product Features

The Authentic T-shirt Company 100% cotton

Size Recommendation: These sizes are larger than average. Wash in cold water, Some people that normally wear a large wear medium

Very popular item, Very comfortable, Do Muskoka logo on the front.

Green

Green – Unisex sizes XS, S and M

White

White Unisex sizes XS and 4XL

Sport Grey

Sport Grey – Unisex sizes XS, S, and 2XL

Navy

Navy Unisex sizes 3XL, 4XL

Reasons To Purchase

The Do Muskoka brand has been around for 7 years and we are now offering shipping or you can pick up orders.

Treat yourself or a great gift idea

Because we are not able to sell at public events like we normally do, people have requested the products be available online oe for pick up.

How to order

Click here to fill out the order form.

Contactless pick up in Gravenhurst or have it shipped

Call 705-706-7411 or e-mail sales@domuskoka.com with questions.

All sales are final, no refunds or exchanges

Quantity of items may change without notice.

