For Sale – Do Muskoka (Blue) Flex Fit Hats

Do Muskoka Blue Flex Fit Hats
Price
$14 tax included for pick up
or $14 tax included plus shipping costs
Product Features
Blue hat with white trim and logo
One style
This Flexfit hat is made of 89//2 cotton/spandex fabric.
Pre-curved visor has a blue undervisor to help reflect light.
Complete with a stretch fit. Super comfy
Two different sizes to choose from 1) S/M or 2) L/XL
Reasons To Purchase
Treat yourself, gift idea, family photo shoot, keep it in the car or golf bag
How to order
Click here to fill out the order form.
Contactless pick up in Gravenhurst or have it shipped
Call 705-706-7411 or e-mail sales@domuskoka.com with questions.
All sales are final, no refunds or exchanges
Quantity of items may change without notice.