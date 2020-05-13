For Sale – Disposable Masks

The Do Muskoka clothing line is shifting its resources and working hard with suppliers and partners to get members of the public and businesses personal protective equipment.

Disposable Masks

Price

6 masks for $10 tax included for pick up in Gravenhurst starting Friday May 15th

or 6 masks for $10 tax included plus shipping costs

Product Information

Size: 17.5 cm x 9.5 cm

Comfortable touch, Bacteria and dust control, to keep out the spray

For civilian use only, not for medical use

Waterproof, 3 Layers, Filter Airborne Particles

How to order

Click here to fill out the order form.

Contactless pick up in Gravenhurst or have it shipped

Call 705-706-7411 or e-mail sales@domuskoka.com with questions.

All sales are final, no refunds or exchanges

Quantity of items may change without notice.

Click Here for Do Muskoka items