For Sale – Disposable Masks

The Do Muskoka clothing line is shifting its resources and working hard with suppliers and partners to get members of the public and businesses personal protective equipment.
Disposable Masks
Price
6 masks for $10 tax included for pick up in Gravenhurst starting Friday May 15th
or 6 masks for $10 tax included plus shipping costs
Product Information
Size: 17.5 cm x 9.5 cm
Comfortable touch, Bacteria and dust control, to keep out the spray
For civilian use only, not for medical use
Waterproof, 3 Layers, Filter Airborne Particles
How to order
Click here to fill out the order form.
Contactless pick up in Gravenhurst or have it shipped
Call 705-706-7411 or e-mail sales@domuskoka.com with questions.
All sales are final, no refunds or exchanges
Quantity of items may change without notice.
