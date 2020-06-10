First Heat Event Of The Year Continues Today For Some Areas

Heat warning continued for:

Barrie – Orillia – Midland,

Bruce Peninsula – Sauble Beach – Tobermory,

Owen Sound – Blue Mountains – Northern Grey County,

Temperatures today will reach 30 or 31 degrees Celsius across the region in a hot and humid tropical air mass. Humidex values will reach the mid to upper thirties this afternoon.

Hot and humid air can also bring deteriorating air quality and can result in the Air Quality Health Index to approach the high risk category.

A cold front accompanied by showers and thunderstorms will move through Southern Ontario tonight, bringing this heat event to an end.

Extreme heat affects everyone.

The risks are greater for young children, pregnant women, older adults, people with chronic illnesses and people working or exercising outdoors.

Never leave people or pets inside a parked vehicle.

When it’s hot eat cool, light meals.

Outdoor workers should take regularly scheduled breaks in a cool place.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to ONstorm@canada.ca or tweet reports using #ONStorm.