First COVID -19 Vaccine For Simcoe Muskoka Happens Tuesday

On Tuesday morning, Medical Officer of Health Dr. Charles Gardner and Janice Skot, president of Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre (RVH) will display the first Pfizer-BioNTech COVID -19 vaccine to a long-term care worker in Simcoe Muskoka.

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit (SMDHU) is leading the historic and complex immunization roll out across Simcoe County and the District of Muskoka. The vaccine will not be broadly available to the general public until sometime later in 2021 and it is expected it will take another six to nine months to immunize all Ontarians who opt to get the vaccine.

A health unit nurse will be administering the first vaccine to Lori Black, a Barrie-based personal services worker on the frontline caring for vulnerable seniors at Victoria Village long-term care home. She is among the first priority group to be immunized by invitation only in the first phase of the roll out at the COVID-19 Immunization Clinic.

The clinic is a partnership of the health unit, Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre and the City of Barrie. The Immunization Clinic will share the same building, but separate space, with RVH’s COVID-19 Testing and Assessment Centre, with 24/7 security on site.

The clinic will serve all of Simcoe and Muskoka.