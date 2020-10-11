Fire On South Mary Lake Road Claims The Life Of Two Pets

The Huntsville/Lake of Bays Fire Department responded to a reported structure fire shortly before 1:30 a.m. Sunday morning on South Mary Lake Road.

When crews from Port Sydney Station 3 arrived on scene, flames were visible through the roof. Crews remained on scene for about 5 hours, with assistance from Station 1, extinguishing hotspots.

The occupants were alerted to the fire by working smoke alarms and managed to safely escape the home.

Unfortunately two family pets perished in the fire. Damage is estimated at $400,000. The cause and circumstances are currently under investigation.