Fatal Motorcycle Collision On Highway 518 In Kearney

OPP in Almaguin Highlands are investigating a motorcycle collision that occurred on Highway 518 in Kearney on September 19, 2020, at 11:00 a.m., near Forestry Tower Road that resulted in fatal injuries. OPP say the motorcycle left the roadway and the rider was pronounced deceased at the scene. The investigation is continuing into the cause of the collision. This is a developing story and more information will be released when it becomes available.Highway 518 has reopened. The name of the operator has not been released.