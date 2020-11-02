Fatal Collision On Highway 141

The West Parry Sound OPP is currently investigating a fatal collision involving a vehicle and a pedestrian on Highway 141 west of Rosseau in Seguin Township.

The collision happened at 6:30 a.m. November 2, 2020.

Police confirm the pedestrian involved in the collision was pronounced deceased.

OPP say further information may be released after next of kin notifications have been completed.

The OPP North East Region Technical Collision Investigation unit (TCI) is assisting in the investigation.

This is a developing story and more information will be provided as it becomes available.