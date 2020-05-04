Families To Receive Increased Support Through The Canada Child Benefit

Families are feeling the social and economic impacts of COVID-19 in their everyday lives. Parents are concerned about putting food on the table, and trying to find creative ways to educate and entertain their kids. This is a difficult time for many families, and we need to continue helping parents and investing in our children.

The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, yesterday highlighted that families receiving the Canada Child Benefit (CCB) will get $300 extra per child in May to help them deal with the added pressures of COVID-19.

Eligible families will automatically receive this one-time increase as part of their scheduled CCB payment in May. Those who already receive the CCB do not need to re-apply for this one-time increase. This increase will deliver almost $2 billion in extra support across the country to help families with the high cost of taking care of their kids during this challenging period.