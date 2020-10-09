Fall Cottage Life Show Goes Virtual For 2020

An announcement regarding the 2020 Fall Cottage Life Show:

The Fall Cottage Life Show is saddened to announce the cancellation of its upcoming in-person event in Toronto due to the ongoing COVID-19 situation.

We are excited to reveal that despite not being able to get together in-person this fall, we are switching focus and planning the first virtual Fall Cottage Life Show! Within this virtual show we will bring together many of the key experiences visitors have come to love about the in-person Cottage Life Shows – live interactive “booths”, feature areas, and engaging content – and we’ll be delivering this experience right to their homes and cottages, November 20-22, 2020.

For details on exhibiting opportunities, find the application here. Keep an eye on Cottage Life’s website for future updates about the virtual Fall Cottage Life Show.