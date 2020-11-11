Explosives Located On Country Road 21

Provincial Police in Haliburton Highlands say they were called on November 9, 2020 at 4:30 p.m. to attend a property on County Road 21 in Minden Hills regarding an unexploded mining charge.

Due to the nature of the explosives, the OPP Explosive Disposal Unit disposed the items at the scene using approved disposal techniques. EDU members rendered the scene safe for the property owner and public.

The OPP wish to remind everyone to call police if they suspect they may have come across what they believe maybe explosives.