Enteric Outbreak At Georgian Bay General Hospital

Georgian Bay General Hospital has officially declared an enteric outbreak on its 2 East Inpatient Unit. To reduce the spread of infection, the hospital has implemented enhanced infection prevention and control measures including increased housekeeping, use of personal protective equipment, and meticulous hand hygiene practices.

Visitors and families to 2 East are being asked to observe visitation instructions including one adult visitor per patient (with the exception of palliative patients); consulting nursing staff prior to entering a patient room; visiting only one patient (not moving from room to room or unit to unit); and adhering to thorough hand hygiene practices. Visitors who are feeling unwell are asked to not visit.