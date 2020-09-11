Employee Tests Positive For COVID-19 At Gravenhurst McDonald’s

More to the story we first told you about.

On Friday, September 11th, an employee from 1105 Bethune Drive South, Gravenhurst, ON reported that they tested positive for COVID-19. Out of an abundance of caution, the decision was made to immediately shut down the restaurant for a thorough cleaning and sanitization by a certified third party. McDonald’s is working to ensure our timeline to reopen happens as quickly and safely as possible as we know our guests depend on their local McDonald’s, and they are committed to doing our part to help our communities.

McDonald’s is closely working with the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit to ensure that all close contacts of the case are identified. The Health Unit has told McDonald’s they will be contacting any such close contacts directly to provide any advice or recommendations on self-isolation or testing. For any guests who may have visited the restaurant and have concerns, please take directions from the experts at Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit by visiting their website www.simcoemuskokahealth.org.

In addition to their existing high standards of cleanliness, restaurants continue to demonstrate our Safety+ commitment, which includes enhanced safety measures to ensure every part of the McDonald’s experience is safe for guests and employees. These measures include:

Hand sanitizer dispensers available inside the restaurant

High-touch surfaces and guest tables will be kept clean and sanitized

Floor markers to help guests keep their distance from one other

Front counters are fitted with protective screens

Clearly marked tables for dine-in to respect physical distancing

The number of guests permitted inside a restaurant at one time will be limited based on restaurant size. This also applies to outdoor seating spaces

Employees will wear gloves for taking payment and serving guests, and wear masks at all times while working in the restaurant For everyone’s safety, we encourage guests to wear a mask or face covering when using our premises In certain regions, masks or face coverings must be worn where required by public health authorities

Contactless payment options are available at the restaurant, and guests can also order using the McDonald’s mobile app and pay on their phone

Maintaining the health and well-being of our crew and guests is their top priority, and they will continue to monitor and adapt measures, where necessary. McDonald’s continue to work with the local health authorities to support our people and our guests, and look forward to getting back to serving our community as soon as we can