Elexicon Energy Suspends Disconnections Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Elexicon Energy recognizes that this is a very difficult time for everyone, and we want our customers to know that we’re here to help and support them.

As part of our commitment to put customers first, Elexicon Energy is suspending all electricity disconnections until further notice.

If you are concerned about paying your bill, are experiencing hardship or have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, please call us to discuss extended bill payment options and financial assistance programs.

“The coronavirus disease situation is evolving rapidly, and I would like to reassure our customers that we continue to actively monitor public health authority websites for news and updates. Elexicon Energy is committed to ensuring a safe workplace for our employees, a reliable hydro system for our customers, and providing the tools and resources customers rely on to pay their bills, find and receive outage information and stay informed.” Lesley Gallinger, President and CEO

We hope these added measures provide customers with peace of mind so they can concentrate on what matters most – keeping their loved ones safe.

Reminder: All Elexicon Energy offices remain closed to the public until further notice.