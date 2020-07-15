Elexicon Energy Now Accepting Applications For COVID-19 Energy Assistance Program

A message from Elexicon Energy:

Today, Elexicon Energy begins to accept applications for the Government of Ontario’s COVID-19 Energy Assistance Program (CEAP), which was launched to support eligible residential customers struggling to pay their bills as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The new program provides a one time, on-bill credit to eligible residential electricity and natural gas customers to help them catch up on their energy bills and resume regular payments. The program is being delivered directly by electric and natural gas utilities and unit sub-meter providers (USMPs), further to rules laid out by the Ontario Energy Board.

“Many Ontarians have been struggling to pay their electricity bills during the COVID-19 emergency, and this program will help our eligible customers bring their accounts back into good standing,” said Rob Scarffe, Elexicon Energy’s vice president of customer experience. “We encourage customers who are experiencing financial difficulties to contact us to discuss bill payment options and financial assistance programs.”

Customers can learn about eligibility criteria and apply for CEAP by visiting elexiconenergy.com or calling 905-420-8440 or 1-888-420-0070. CEAP funds are limited, and eligible applications will be processed in the order in which they are received.

Eligible electricity customers may qualify for a one-time CEAP credit for half of the electricity charges that are overdue on the date of their application for CEAP, up to a maximum of $115. The CEAP credit can be higher for eligible electricity customers if their home is mainly heated by electricity or if they use one of three at-home energy-intensive medical devices, which include kidney dialysis, mechanical ventilators or oxygen concentrators.