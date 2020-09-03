Elexicon Energy Employees Help to Raise $5,000 for Local Food Banks

To support their service communities amid the ongoing impact of COVID-19, Elexicon Energy and its employees have donated $5,000 to four local food banks. The proceeds will help ensure these vital community agencies can continue to meet the needs of those living with food insecurity as well as the increased demand for food during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“During these challenging times, no one should have to worry about where their next meal is coming from,” said Lesley Gallinger, Elexicon Energy President and CEO. “Given our role as an essential service, our employees felt it was important to support food banks in the communities where they – and our customers – live and work. We couldn’t be prouder of our shared contribution.”

Employee donations, which were matched by Elexicon Energy dollar for dollar, will support the following food banks: Feed the Need in Durham, Gleaners Food Bank (Quinte) Inc., Gravenhurst Against Poverty and Northumberland Fare Share Food Bank.

“The Northumberland Fare Share Food Bank is grateful for Elexicon Energy’s support. Gifts like this allow us to continue offering vital support for those living with food insecurity in our community, especially in these uncertain times,” said Gail Martin, Treasurer, Northumberland Fare Share Food Bank. “Each week we see new neighbours signing up at our food bank, young and old, some with children, and some alone. The need continues and we thank Elexicon Energy and its employees for helping support the Northumberland Fare Share Food Bank as we work together to eliminate hunger.”

Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, Elexicon Energy has been committed to supporting its service communities through charitable donations to support the fight against COVID-19 at the Ajax Pickering Hospital, Bowmanville Hospital, Port Perry Hospital, South Muskoka Hospital and Whitby Hospital. During this period, Elexicon Energy also contributed charitable donations to the Grandview Children’s Foundation, Autism Home Base, and participated in the virtual Manulife Heart & Stroke Ride for Heart.