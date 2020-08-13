Economic Development In Almaguin Highlands Is Getting Support

Funding will strengthen local tourism sector as province safely reopens

The Ontario government is providing $71,780 to Almaguin Community Economic Development (ACED) and the Association for the Promotion of Arts, Recreation and Culture (PARC) to help boost local tourism and economic growth in the Almaguin Highlands region. The funding will be delivered through the Northern Ontario Heritage Fund Corporation (NOHFC).

Almaguin Community Economic Development (ACED) is receiving $26,280 in funding to develop a regional brand strategy. The ACED, a newly formed organization representing 10 municipalities in the region, will work with the Almaguin Highlands Chamber of Commerce (AHCC) to develop a unified brand identity for the region, its businesses, tourism assets and lifestyle.

The Association for the Promotion of Arts, Recreation and Culture (PARC) in South River is receiving $45,500 for the Explore South River project. The funding will be used to develop marketing tools to showcase regional events and attractions, bringing community stories to life and highlighting the value of arts, recreation and culture in the region.

The NOHFC promotes economic development across Northern Ontario by providing financial assistance to projects – big and small, rural and urban – that stimulate growth, job creation and develop a skilled workforce. Since June 2018, the NOHFC has invested more than $193 million in 1,386 projects in Northern Ontario, leveraging more than $748 million in investment and creating or sustaining 3,912 jobs.

With all regions of Ontario having entered Stage 3 of reopening, the government is moving forward with its made-in-Ontario plan for renewal, growth and economic recovery. For a list of restrictions that remain in place for Stage 3, please visit ontario.ca/reopen.