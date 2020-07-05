Early Morning Traffic Stop Results In Impaired Arrest

Orillia OPP has arrested and charged a male with Impaired Driving after a routine, early morning, traffic stop in the City of Orillia.

On Saturday, July 04, 2020 at 8:00 a.m. an Orillia OPP officer was on patrol in the west end of Orillia. The officer observed a traffic violation and proceeded to stop the vehicle. After talking with the male driver, the officer was given cause to conduct an impaired driving investigation.

As a result, Mathew Crawford, age 27 of Oro-Medonte, has been charged with Operation While Impaired – Blood Alcohol Concentration (80 Plus) and other Highway Traffic Act Offences.

The accused was released and is set to appear on August 25, 2020 in Orillia Court.

The OPP is reminding motorists that alcohol can remain in your body for several hours after consumption and nothing that you do, including sleep or drinking coffee, will speed up your body’s process of eliminating the alcohol. No amount of alcohol or drugs in your system is safe when driving.