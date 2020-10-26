Early Morning Driving Complaint Helps OPP Nab Impaired Driver

At 7:14 a.m. October 25, 2020 uniform members of the Southern Georgian Bay OPP were alerted to a possible impaired driver after a motorist observed a vehicle being operated on a number of streets in Victoria Harbour. Officers were able to stop a vehicle matching the provided description on Talbot Street in Port McNicoll and upon speaking with the lone driver, entered into a drinking and driving investigation.

As a result of this investigation, 26 year old Sherri-Anne Patenaude of Tay Township has been charged with the following driving offences.

Operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

Contrary to the Criminal Code of Canada and further

Novice driver – B.A.C. above zero

The accused was served a 90 day drivers licence suspension and seven day vehicle impound as per the Ministry of Transportation (ADLS) program and will appear in Midland Court on January 21, 2021.

Police remind motorists that an essential part of the enforcement job is to save lives and reduce injuries on our trails, roadways and waterways. Educating the public about safe driving practices with our community safety partners is a priority, if you see a possible impaired driver or operator please “Make the Call” and dial 911 and help prevent a crash.