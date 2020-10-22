Drone Delivery Canada Announces Update On Beausoleil And Georgina Island Projects

Drone Delivery Canada Corp. is pleased to announce that both the Beausoleil First Nation project (“BFN”) and Georgina Island First Nation project (“GIFN”) are operational.

BFN and GIFN were previously announced June 4th, 2020 and July 30th, 2020, respectively.

Both COVID-19 related projects were secured with the assistance of the Company’s sales agent Air Canada and also the Pontiac Group. The projects are similar in using DDC’s Sparrow drone delivery solution intended to limit person-to-person contact on the island communities’ ferry services by transporting COVID-19 related cargo such as personal protection equipment (PPE), hygiene kits, test kits, test swabs, etc by drone as an alternative delivery method.

BFN is an agreement between DDC and GlobalMedic (The David McAntony Gibson Foundation), a global humanitarian aid organization, and was majority financed by the OEC Group (Canada), a leading global logistics provider servicing clients in all major industries including aerospace, healthcare, global retail, automotive and manufacturing. GIFN is a contract directly between DDC and GIFN.

“BFN has been flying for a few weeks, and GIFN started flying recently. We are pleased to see both projects operational and look forward to seeing the meaningful benefits our solution can bring to these Indigenous communities. Difficult to access locations, time critical deliveries and limiting person-to-person contact are all ideal use cases for drone logistics. These projects are more examples of the successful utilization and commercialization of our FLYTE drone delivery solution,” said Michael Zahra, President & CEO of DDC.

SOURCE Drone Delivery Canada