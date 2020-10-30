Driver Faces Several Charges After A Collision In Midland

On October 24, 2020 Southern Georgian Bay OPP were called at 2:13 p.m. to a single vehicle with an attached trailer crash at the intersection of Yonge and Fourth Streets in Midland.

Police say a pick up truck towing a tandem axle trailer loaded with machinery had rolled over striking the traffic signal pole along which resulted in a small fuel spill from the overturned machinery.

The investigating officer was assisted by a member of the OPP Central Region Traffic Unit trained in Commercial Vehicle Inspection into the cause of the crash.

A 21-year-old male driver of Tiny Township has been charged with:

Drive Commercial vehicle with Improper Class of Drivers Licence

Defective Braking System

Careless Driving

Draw Trailer – No Permit

Fail to Operate Commercial Vehicle within Permitted Weight

Fail to Surrender Insurance Card

There were no injuries reported.

The crash delayed traffic flow through the intersection for several hours.