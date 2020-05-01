Driver Charged With Stunt Driving On Hwy 35

A traffic complaint related to an aggressive driver led to the suspension of a 30 year old Oshawa resident’s driver’s licence.

On April 30, 2020, officers from the City of Kawartha Lakes OPP responded to a traffic complaint. The vehicle was located on Highway 35 near Golf Course Road, travelling at 133km/h in an 80 km/h zone and was subsequently stopped.

The driver was charged with drive motor vehicle – stunt driving. As a result of the interaction, the driver’s licence was suspended and the vehicle was towed from the scene to be impounded for seven days. The name of the driver was not released

The accused is scheduled to appear in Lindsay Court on July 23, 2020.