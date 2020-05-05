Driver Charged With Stunt Driving On Highway 11

On Tuesday May 5, 2020 at 2:00 a.m. Almaguin Highlands OPP was conducting radar patrol on Highway 11. OPP conducted a traffic stop on a northbound vehicle for travelling in excess of 150 kilometers per hour in a 100 kilometer per hour zone.

Police charged a 49-year-old female from North Bay Ontario with race a motor vehicle – stunt and as a result the accused drivers licence was suspended for seven days as well as the vehicle was impounded for seven days.

The driver is scheduled to appear in Sundridge Court on Thursday August 20, 2020.

The name of the driver was not released.