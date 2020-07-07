Driver Charged With Impaired Operation

On July 4, 2020 at approximately 12:00 a.m., members from the West Parry Sound OPP were on general patrol on Riverside Drive in Britt. Police stopped a vehicle to ascertain the sobriety of the driver. After speaking with the driver, officers concluded a drug had been consumed. The driver was arrested and transported to the West Parry Sound OPP detachment where further testing was conducted.

As a result of further investigation, Karl Lizotte, age 40 of Britt, was charged with:

Operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

The accused is scheduled to appear in Parry Sound Court on August 6, 2020. The accused was issued a 90-day Administrative Drivers Licence Suspension (ADLS), and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.