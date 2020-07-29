Driver Charged With Impaired Operation Of An E-Bike

On July 26, 2020 members from West Parry Sound OPP were on general patrol in the town of Parry Sound. At approximately 2:00 a.m., police stopped an e-bike on Bowes Street and after speaking with the driver, officers concluded alcohol had been consumed. The driver was arrested and transported to the West Parry Sound OPP detachment where further testing was conducted.

As a result of further investigation, Vicki Thiffault, age 37 of Parry Sound, was charged with:

Operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

The accused is scheduled to appear in Parry Sound Court on September 3, 2020. The accused was issued a 90-day Administrative Drivers Licence Suspension (ADLS), and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.