Driver Charged With Impaired Operation And Speeding

On November 4, 2020 at approximately 1:00 a.m., members from the West Parry Sound OPP were on general patrol on Bowes Street in Parry Sound. Police stopped a vehicle that was exceeding the posted speed limit. After speaking with the driver, officers concluded alcohol had been consumed. The driver was arrested and transported to the West Parry Sound OPP Detachment where further testing was conducted.

As a result of further investigation, Harmandeep Singh, age 27 of Parry Sound, was charged with:

Operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

Driving motor vehicle with open container of liquor

Drive motor vehicle no licence

Speeding 1-49 Km/Hr over the posted limit

The accused is scheduled to appear in Parry Sound Court on December 3, 2020. The accused was issued a 90-day Administrative Drivers Licence Suspension (ADLS), and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.

This charge marks the 57th driver charged under Criminal Impaired Driving Laws in the West Parry Sound Detachment area in 2020.