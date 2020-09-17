Driver Charged With Impaired Operation

On September 16, 2020 at approximately 11:45 p.m., members from the West Parry Sound OPP were on general patrol on Church Street in Parry Sound. Police stopped a vehicle to ascertain the sobriety of the driver. After speaking with the driver, officers concluded alcohol had been consumed. The driver was arrested and transported to the West Parry Sound OPP detachment where further testing was conducted.

As a result of further investigation, Joshua Agnew, age 32 of Mount Hope, Ontario, was charged with:

Operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

The accused is scheduled to appear in Parry Sound Court on October 15, 2020. The accused was issued a 90-day Administrative Drivers Licence Suspension (ADLS), and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.

This charge marks the 47th driver charged under Criminal Impaired Driving Laws in the West Parry Sound Detachment area in 2020.

The OPP is reminding drivers that no amount of alcohol or drugs in your system is safe when driving. Reporting impaired driving is everyone’s responsibility. Call 911 if you suspect an impaired driver.