Driver Charged With Impaired Operation

On July 12, 2020 at 1:00 a.m., members from the West Parry Sound OPP were responding to a call for service in Seguin Township. While on route police were requested to locate a vehicle that had just left the scene. Police did locate the vehicle on Highway 141. After speaking with the driver, officers concluded alcohol had been consumed. The driver was arrested and transported to the West Parry Sound OPP detachment where further testing was conducted.

As a result of further investigation, Terrie Sabourin, age 54 of Seguin Township, was charged with:

Operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

The accused is scheduled to appear in Parry Sound Court on August 6, 2020. The accused was issued a 90-day Administrative Drivers Licence Suspension (ADLS), and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.