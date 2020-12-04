Driver Charged with Impaired Driving After Car Stuck In Ditch On Hwy 400

On December 3, 2020 at 10:45 pm, Southern Georgian Bay OPP was on general patrol, travelling northbound on Highway 400 in the Township of Severn and noticed people that had stopped on the highway to assist a motorist with a vehicle which had travelled 200 metres in the snowy ditch before becoming stuck.

The officer stopped and spoke with the driver who was still in the car and noticed strong signs of impairment by alcohol.

The female driver was placed under arrest and was transported to the detachment to provide breath samples.

33-year-old Maggie Watson of Orillia is charged with Operation While Impaired – Alcohol and Operation While Impaired – Blood Alcohol Concentration (80 plus)

The accused also faces an additional charge of having open alcohol in a vehicle contrary to the Liquor License Act.

The driver’s license of the accused has been suspended for 90 days and the vehicle was towed and impounded for seven days . The accused was released from police custody to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Midland on December 17, 2020.