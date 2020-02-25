Driver Charged With Impaired After Vehicle Collided With A Mailbox

On Sunday February 23, 2020 Almaguin Highlands OPP were called to a collision involving a single motor vehicle that collided with a mailbox.

Police arrived at the scene at approximately 3:30p.m. and subsequently arrested the driver, Jason Pelletier, 45 of Machar Township with the following offences:

Operation while impaired – alcohol

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

Driving motor vehicle with open container of liquor

The accused was released from police custody and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice on March 12, 2020 in Sundridge Ontario.