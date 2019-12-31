Driver Charged With Impaired After Putting Vehicle Into Snowbank

Southern Georgian Bay OPP responded at 11:26 a.m. December 29, 2019 to a report by a member of the public of a vehicle into a snowbank at the intersection of Jephson and Albert Streets in Victoria Harbour, Tay Township. Officers located and spoke with the lone driver and entered into a drinking and driving investigation. As a result of this investigation, the driver Christine Duncan 50 years of Tay Township has been charged with Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

The involved vehicle was towed and impounded for 7 days and the accused’s driver’s licence has been suspended for 90 days under the conditions of the Administrative Drivers Licence Suspension (ADLS) . The accused was released from police custody on a recognizance to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Midland on January 16, 2020.