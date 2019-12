Driver Charged With Impaired After Putting Vehicle Into Snowbank

Southern Georgian Bay OPP responded at 11:26 a.m. December 29, 2019 to a report by a member of the public of a vehicle into a snowbank at the intersection of Jephson and Albert Streets in Victoria Harbour, Tay Township. Officers located and spoke with the lone driver and entered into a drinking and driving investigation. As a result of this investigation, the driver Christine Duncan 50 years of Tay Township has been charged with Operation while impaired Рblood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

The involved vehicle was towed and impounded for 7 days and the accused’s driver’s licence has been suspended for 90 days under the conditions of the Administrative Drivers Licence Suspension¬†(ADLS)¬†. The accused was released from police custody on a recognizance to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Midland on January 16, 2020.