Driver Charged With Impaired After Collision on White’s Falls

Members of the Southern Georgian Bay OPP responded at 12:06 p.m. August 14, 2020 to a report of a single vehicle crashing into a rock cut on Muskoka Road 34 (Whites Falls Road) near John Buchler Road in Georgian Bay Township . Upon arrival, investigators learned that the driver and a passenger of the vehicle fled the scene leaving two passengers behind with the crashed and burning vehicle who were then triaged at the scene by County of Simcoe Paramedics and Georgian Bay Fire Service extinguished the car fire. The driver and passenger were located nearby with the assistance of OPP Central Region K-9 and community minded citizens.

Officers arrested the driver at the scene who was then transported to detachment for further investigation. The three passengers of the vehicle were transported by County of Simcoe Paramedic Services to Georgian Bay General Hospital for treatment of their injuries and released.

Charged in connection to this investigation is Michelle Elizabeth Racioppa 25 years of Orillia with the following offences contrary to the Criminal Code of Canada.

Operation causing bodily harm (three counts)

Operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

Fail to stop at accident resulting in bodily harm

The accused driver’s licence has been suspended for 90 days and the vehicle was towed and impounded for 7 days as per the conditions of the Administrative Drivers Licence Suspension (ADLS). The accused was released from police custody on an undertaking to appear before in Midland Court on October 15, 2020.