Driver Charged With Impaired After Collision On Rama Road

More to this story we first told you about last night.

The Orillia OPP has arrested and charged a male, after a motor vehicle collision led to an impaired driving investigation.

Shortly after 9:30 p.m. on April 23rd, 2020, police were notified of a collision involving a vehicle on Rama Road in Ramara Township. Two occupants were seen fleeing the scene. After a short period of time, the two occupants were located. The driver of the vehicle was transported by Paramedics to an Orillia area hospital, where he was treated for minor injuries. The passenger sustained no injuries.

As a result, the driver, Dakota Middletom-Greer, age 18, from Rama First Nations, has been charged with:

Operation While Impaired – Alcohol and Drugs

Fail to Stop After Accident

Take Motor Vehicle Without Consent

The accused was released and is set to appear on June 30, 2020 at the Ontario Court of Justice, Orillia.