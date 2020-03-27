Driver Charged With Impaired After Collision On Coldwater Street

The Orillia OPP has arrested and charged a male after a collision led to an impaired driving investigation.

Shortly after 8:00 p.m. on March 26, 2020, police were notified of a collision involving two vehicles on Coldwater Street East in the City of Orillia. It was reported that one vehicle was hit from behind while stopped at a red light. The intersection was blocked for a short time while the investigation took place.

As a result, Philip Henry, age 70, from Orillia has been charged with:

Operation While Impaired – Alcohol and Drugs

Operation While Impaired – Blood Alcohol Concentration (80 Plus),

The accused was released on a Form 10 Undertaking and is set to appear on June 02, 2020 at the Ontario Court of Justice, Orillia.