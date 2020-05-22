Driver Charged With Impaired After Collision In Whitestone Township.

On May 20, 2020 at approximately 3:30 p.m., members from the West Parry Sound OPP responded to a single motor vehicle collision on Maple Island Road in Whitestone Township. After speaking with the driver, officers concluded alcohol had been consumed. The driver was arrested and transported to the West Parry Sound OPP detachment where further testing was conducted.

As a result of further investigation, Christopher Yorke, age 32 of Toronto, Ontario was charged with:

Operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

The accused is scheduled to appear in Parry Sound Court on July 23, 2020. The accused was issued a 90-day Administrative Drivers Licence Suspension (ADLS), and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.