Driver Charged With Impaired After Collision Friday Night In Ramara

The Orillia OPP has arrested and charged the driver of a vehicle after a collision in the Township of Ramara led to an impaired driving investigation.

OPP say shortly after 10:00 p.m. on May 22, 2020, police were called to a collision on Ramara Road 46 at County Road 169 involving two vehicles. One driver was transported to hospital with minor injuries. While at the scene, officers began an impaired driving investigation and subsequently arrested the other involved driver.

Braydon Parsons, age 20, of Oro-Medonte has been charged with:

Operation While Impaired – Alcohol

Operation While Impaired – Blood Alcohol Concentration (80 Plus)

Dangerous Operation

The accused was released and is set to appear on July 28, 2020 in Orillia Court.