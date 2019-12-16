Driver Charged After Collision On Highway 400

Southern Georgian Bay OPP officers were dispatched at 7:46 a.m. December 13, 2019 to a report of a single tractor trailer that had rolled over into the centre median of Highway 400 near Hidden Glen Road in Georgian Bay Township. Investigators learned of a mechanical malfunction that caused the crash but upon completing

their investigation did charge the driver Muhammad Iqbal 30 years of Stouffville with – Drive vehicle with Cannabis readily available contrary to the Cannabis Control Act. Police had one southbound lane in the area of the crash closed for ten hours while crews worked on removing the truck and debris.