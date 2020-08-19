Double Stunt Driving Investigation Leads OPP To Impaired Driving Charge

On August 18, 2020 at 3:48 p.m. a member of the Southern Georgian Bay OPP was conducting stationary traffic patrol in the Village of Waverley Tay Township. The officer was passed by a Ford Focus and a Mazda Five which were southbound following each other travelling in excess of 50 km/hr over the posted 60 km/hr zone on Highway 93 within the village. The officer was able to stop the vehicles on Highway 93 in the Village of Orr Lake with the assistance of another OPP cruiser without incident.

The officers spoke with the drivers of the vehicles and arrested both of them entering into drinking and driving investigation as well as a Stunt Driving investigation.

As a result of these investigations the two drivers were charged as follows.

Scott Gillespie 27 years of Tiny Township who was operating the Ford Focus is charged with

Operation while impaired – alcohol

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

Race a motor vehicle – Excessive Speed

Speeding 50+ Km/h over posted limit

Use plate not authorized for vehicle

Operate a motor vehicle without insurance

The accused was served a 90 day drivers licence suspension and seven day vehicle impound as per the Ministry of Transportation (ADLS) program and will appear in Midland Court on November 19, 2020.

The 39 year old male of Barrie who was operating the Mazda Five has been served appearance notices for Provincial Court on a number of speed and suspended driving offences under the Highway Traffic Act. He was released into the custody of another police service for further investigation on a number of outstanding investigations.

Police remind motorists that an essential part of the enforcement job is to save lives and reduce injuries on our trails, roadways and waterways. Educating the public about safe driving practices with our community safety partners is a priority, if you see a possible impaired driver or operator please “Make the Call” and dial 911 and help prevent a death or serious injury incident.