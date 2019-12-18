Double Fatal Collision In Parry Sound

On December 17, 2019 at 9:00 p.m., the West Parry Sound OPP, the West Parry Sound Emergency Medical Services (EMS), and the Parry Sound Fire Department responded to a fatal collision on Parry Sound Drive in Parry Sound.

The vehicles involved a commercial motor vehicle (dump truck with trailer) and a passenger vehicle.

Occupants of the passenger vehicle:

Jaidyn Phillis age 19, of McDougall Township, and Mukonda Chizelu age 19, of Toronto, were fatally injured.

The occupant of the dump truck was not injured.

The investigation is being conducted by the West Parry Sound OPP Detachment and the OPP North East Region Technical Traffic Collision Unit.