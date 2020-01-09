Dog Caught In A Trap In Seguin Township Dies

On January 3, 2020 at 4:30 p.m., West Parry Sound OPP responded to a complaint of a dog being caught in a trap adjacent to the Rose Point Trail in Seguin Twp.

The complainant’s dog was deceased. The dog was caught in a Fish and Wildlife Conservation Act (FWCA) compliant body gripping trap. The trap was located along a marked trap line, on private property.

Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry were advised and consulted.

No charges have been laid and the trapper has voluntarily removed all of the ground trap sets adjacent to the trail.

Further information on how to protect your dog from wildlife traps can be found at https://www.ontario.ca/page/protect-your-dog-wildlife-traps