District Of Muskoka CAO Announces Resignation

District Chair John Klinck has accepted the resignation the District’s Chief Administrative Officer (CAO) Michael Duben, who is leaving to pursue another career opportunity. Mr. Duben has been CAO at the District since 2013 and his last official day will be September 2, 2020. Duben will begin his new position on September 8th as the CAO for Oxford County.

“On behalf of all Muskoka’s residents, District Council and our staff, I would like to thank Michael Duben for his dedicated service to our community,” said Chair Klinck. “From day one and throughout his tenure with us, Michael has exhibited a clear understanding of both our community’s values and District Council’s vision and strategic priorities. Michael’s inspirational and innovative executive management style, together with a dedicated commitment to service excellence, has enhanced the District of Muskoka’s profile both within and beyond Muskoka. In every manner, Michael has lived up to the premise of our District of Muskoka Mission Statement of ‘Managing our Legacy Together’.”

“Faced with what he characterized to be ‘one of the most difficult decisions he has had to make’, Michael was kind enough to share with me both his professional and personal reasons to consider leaving Muskoka. As always, Michael presented a sound rationale for he and his wife Shelly’s decision,” added Chair Klinck. “Further, beyond Michael’s efforts, may we also acknowledge Shelly’s contributions to our community within the context of her role with the Trillium Lakelands District School Board. May we collectively offer Michael, Shelly and the extended Duben family our sincere best wishes for the future! ”

“I am deeply grateful to District Councils, both past and present, with whom I have had the pleasure of working,” said Mr. Duben. “Working with and alongside District staff for almost 7 years has been both inspiring and rewarding and I will forever feel privileged to have had that opportunity. The residents of Muskoka are very fortunate to have such talented, passionate and dedicated individuals at their service. I leave Muskoka for a new opportunity knowing that we have a strong leadership team in place and a Council that is committed to doing what is best for Muskoka.

“My family and I have been fortunate to live in Muskoka for the past 7 years and appreciate how welcoming the community has been throughout this time,” added Mr. Duben.