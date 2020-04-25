Dirt Bike Rider Injured After Collision With Pickup Truck in Port McNicoll

Southern Georgian Bay OPP responded to a report of a serious two vehicle crash at the intersection of Talbot Street and Third Avenue in Port McNicoll, Tay Township at 9:47 p.m. on April 23, 2020. On arrival at the scene, officers observed a small dirt bike which was on fire. Police commenced an investigation into the collision involving the dirt bike and a pickup truck. Emergency crews from Tay Township Fire Service and County of Simcoe Paramedic Services attended and the 34-year-old Tay Township male who was operating the dirt bike was transported to a local hospital. The male was then transported by ambulance to a Toronto area hospital for treatment of serious injuries where he remains.

Members of the OPP Central Region Traffic Collision Investigation Unit (TCI) are assisting the investigation into the cause of the crash.

The investigation is ongoing, no charges have been laid at this time.