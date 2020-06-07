Developer Donates To RVH In Response To COVID-19

A generous donation of $50,000 from Jeff Rice, President of JCR Holdings to Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre (RVH) will be used towards the purchase of ventilators for the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

Rice recognizes the incredible sacrifice that healthcare workers are making right now and wanted to send a strong message that they are supported. As we grapple with COVID-19, we know critical care is where the biggest fights will be fought, says Rice. I want to do my part to make sure medical teams in the ICU have the tools they need for patient care.

Ventilators are one of the most important tools hospitals can have for COVID-19 patients requiring intensive care. Significant work is being done to ensure RVH has the capacity and equipment required to respond to this pandemic including ordering more ventilators, increasing critical care capacity beds and constructing a regional Pandemic Response Unit  a field hospital on the RVH campus.

Our incredible ICU staff are renowned for providing RVH patients with the highest quality, specialized care at times when they need it most, says Dr. Chris Martin, Chief and Medical Director, Critical Care. Donations from community members like Jeff Rice, are important to ensuring staff and patients get the care they need.

If you would like to support patient care at RVH, you can make a donation online at www.RVHHero.ca

Photo: Dr. Chris Martin in RVHs ICU. Photo credit: RVH