Dentalcorp Leads The Industry In Care By Putting Canadian COVID Concerns At Ease

At the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020, the vast majority of dental practices in Canada were ordered to close. Despite being widely declared as safe for several months now, many are still reluctant to visit the dentist. In fact, only 36 per cent of Canadians have been to the dentist since restrictions have lifted. The pandemiccana has necessitated significant implementation of safety protocols in the dental industry. Leading the way is dentalcorp, Canada’s largest network of dental practices.

dentalcorp is creating safe and streamlined methods for accessing oral care by allowing Canadians to securely connect with a dentist via digital tools like hellodent, dentalcorp’s patient resource portal offering virtual triage services, from the comfort and safety of their own homes. When asked, 70 per cent of Canadians said they were open to leveraging digital tools like online pre-screening, virtual waiting rooms and online triage services.

“dentalcorp is dedicated to providing our clinicians with the tools they need to provide exceptional patient care safely and efficiently,” said Graham Rosenberg, dentalcorp CEO & Founder. “As leaders in healthcare, we are deeply committed to dedicating time and resources to implement industry-leading technology that allows us to remain at the forefront of care in this new era of dentistry.”

The Canadian Dental Association recommends individuals visit the dentist at least once every six months in order to maintain optimal oral health. To ensure Canadians can safely visit the dentist, dental offices have implemented robust safety measures, incorporating government approved infection prevention and control (IPAC) and occupational health and safety guidelines. Given these enhanced safety measures, an overwhelming 95 per cent of Canadians who have visited the dentist since restrictions have lifted, felt safe and protected from the spread of COVID-19, despite general concerns about close contact appointments.

dentalcorp’s protective measures include enhanced team member and patient screening, proprietary technology powering a virtual waiting room, continuous mask usage, and wherever physical distancing isn’t possible, plexiglass barriers – all designed to continue critical care while protecting patients and team members.

Dentists and practitioners interested in learning more about dentalcorp and its suite of resources are encouraged to visit dentalcorp.com. dentalcorp is further supporting the dental community through its publicly available toolkit of COVID-19 resources. Learn more at dentalcorp.ca/site/covid-19-resources.

SOURCE dentalcorp