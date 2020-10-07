Dairy Queen Launches DQ Dance Challenge In Support Of Sick And Injured Kids Across Canada

Today, Dairy Queen Canada, in its ongoing commitment to raising funds for local children’s hospitals, has launched the DQ Dance Challenge, a campaign designed to raise awareness and funds for sick and injured children and help save lives across Canada.

In the company’s most recent fundraising efforts, Dairy Queen is calling on Canadians to take part in the DQ Dance Challenge with a goal to spread joy through movement as a simple way to raise money to provide healing and happiness to kids across Canada.

Dairy Queen’s Dance Challenge asks Canadians to do the DQ Dip & Curl Dance, a simple 3-step dance routine inspired by DQ’s iconic soft dipped cone. From now until October 11th, every time someone posts a video of them doing the DQ Dip and Curl dance to Instagram and/or Facebook using the hashtag #DQDanceChallenge and tagging @DQCanada, DQ will donate $1 to local children’s hospitals through Children’s Miracle Network up to $25,000. Dairy Queen is encouraging Canadians to challenge friends through tagging them in their post to help spread the word.

Canadians that are unable to participate can visit DQDanceChallenge.com/Canada to make a donation to local children’s hospitals.

“At Dairy Queen, we are passionate about supporting the children in the communities we serve daily,” said Candida Ness, Senior Director of Marketing, Dairy Queen Canada “Dairy Queen’s Dance Challenge is a fun way to connect with one another in these difficult times, and raise money for an important cause.”

On average, 35,000 children enter a Children’s Miracle Network Member Hospital each week. That’s 5,000 per day or 62 per minute. To support the children and their families receiving treatment at local children’s hospitals, Dairy Queen employees, franchisees, volunteers and stakeholders come together throughout the year to help raise funds.

“Dairy Queen is a valued partner supporting local children’s hospital foundations across Canada. Local franchises and their employees have contributed more than $43 million to 11 children’s hospitals across Canada, and Operation Enfant Soleil in Quebec. This is outstanding – DQ is committed to helping thousands of kids have a chance at a better, brighter future,” said Mark Hierlihy, President and CEO of Canada’s Children’s Hospital Foundations. “Sick and injured kids need support right now more than ever. Every dollar raised through DQ’s Dance Challenge makes an impact on the lives of Canadian children and helps us achieve our ultimate vision – if we change the health of children, we will change the health of Canada.”

Since 1984, Dairy Queen has been a top contributor to the Children’s Miracle Network through Miracle Treat Day and other fundraising initiatives. With over $154 million raised to-date in support of sick and injured children being treated at Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals across North America.

Additionally, from October 5th – October 11th, select Dairy Queen locations across the country will be participating in fundraising events to raise money for local children’s hospitals. Call your local Dairy Queen to learn more about how you can support the cause.

