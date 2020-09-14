COVID-19 Update: Town Pool And Ice Rink Preparing To Re-Open

With entry into Stage 3 of Ontario framework and Council direction, the Canada Summit Centre has actively been preparing to re-open the Centennial pool and Don Lough ice rink to registered program participants and user groups. The Canada Summit Centre building will continue to remain closed to public walk-through as staff monitor Provincial orders and local health unit recommendations. The walking track and ability to drop-in for programming is unavailable at this time. All programs require registration.

The gradual and phased re-opening of facilities and programs include:

Centennial Pool: Re-opens Monday September 14, 2020 to registered participants and group bookings. To register for select swim programs visit Huntsville.ca/CSC

Re-opens Monday September 14, 2020 to registered participants and group bookings. To register for select swim programs visit Huntsville.ca/CSC Don Lough Ice Rink: Scheduled to re-open on Monday September 21, 2020 to group bookings. Registration for skating programs will be communicated as information becomes available.

Town staff have prepared Canada Summit Centre Re-Opening Guidelines that outline health and safety procedures in place for registered program participants and user groups. As programs and facilities continue to re-open, the guidelines will be updated.

To view swim and skate programs that are available for registration visit Huntsville.ca/CSC. The Canada Summit Centre Customer Service team are available to answer all program registration and facility inquiries. They can be reached by phone at 705 789-6421 and email at summitcentre@huntsville.caMonday to Friday, from 8:30am to 4:30pm.

For a full list of up-to-date information on Town services, support and resources during COVID-19 visit online at huntsville.ca/covid19.