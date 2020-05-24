Concerned Citizen’s Call To Police Leads To Impaired Arrest

Orillia OPP has arrested and charged a male with Impaired Driving after a tip from a concerned citizen.

Shortly after 10:30 p.m. on May 22, 2020, police were called to a business on Highway 12, Orillia, as a member of the public believed that a driver in the parking lot was impaired. Responding officers arrived quickly and located and stopped the suspect vehicle as it left the drive-thru.

As a result of the investigation, Edward McKnight, age 33, of Newmarket, has been charged with Operation While Impaired – Blood Alcohol Concentration (80 Plus).

The accused was released and is set to appear on July 14, 2020 in Orillia Court.