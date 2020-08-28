Complaint Of Theft From Vehicles Leads To Arrest And Charges

On August 26, 2020 at approximately 8:20 a.m. members of the West Parry Sound OPP responded to a local business reporting a theft from a motor vehicle.
As a result of the investigation, Zachary Fricker, age 24 of North Bay was arrested and charged with:
- Theft under $5000.00
- Possession of property obtained by crime under $5000.00
- Mischief under $5000.00
- Breach of conditional sentence order
The accused is in custody and will appear for a bail hearing in Parry Sound Court on August 27, 2020.